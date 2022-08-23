2018 BMW 4 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,258 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 5 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 8984602

Stock #: A24872

VIN: WBA4W9C54JAB95169

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 72,584 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

