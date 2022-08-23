$45,258+ tax & licensing
$45,258
+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
72,584KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8984602
- Stock #: A24872
- VIN: WBA4W9C54JAB95169
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 72,584 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Climate Control
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
