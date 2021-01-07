Menu
2018 Cadillac ATS

75,555 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
Coupe AWD

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

75,555KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6484134
  • Stock #: D20514A
  • VIN: 1G6AE1RX7J0159551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Jet Black Accents
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 75,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Heated Front Seats|Dual Zone Climate|BOSE Audio|Backup Camera|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, ABS brakes, Adaptive Remote Start, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

