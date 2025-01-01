$34,750+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 Crew Cab 4WD Short Box #New KO2 Tires #Remote Start
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 Crew Cab 4WD Short Box #New KO2 Tires #Remote Start
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$34,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,951KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN5J1328625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-525
- Mileage 85,951 KM
Vehicle Description
Find New Roads! This Colorado Crew Cab Z71 4x4 is equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Also included is a off road suspension package, brand new KO2 tires, automatic locking rear differential, transfer case shield, hill descent control, front recovery hooks, projector beam headlights, aluminum wheels, remote starter system, rear vision camera, power driver and front passenger seats, 8 inch touch screen with Bluetooth audio, USB ports, Android Auto, and Apple Car Play
Balance of GM Powertrain Warranty until October 2023 or 160,000 kms included.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Balance of GM Powertrain Warranty until October 2023 or 160,000 kms included.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD V6 # 7 seater 91,868 KM $34,000 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge Titanium 101,755 KM $31,500 + tax & lic
2022 Ford EcoSport Titanium 51,226 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$34,750
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2018 Chevrolet Colorado