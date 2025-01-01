Menu
<div><span><b>Find New Roads! This Colorado Crew Cab Z71 4x4 is equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Also included is a off road suspension package, brand new KO2 tires, automatic locking rear differential, transfer case </b><font color=#333333 face=verdana><span><b>shield</b></span></font><b>, hill descent control, front recovery hooks, projector beam headlights, aluminum wheels, remote starter system, rear vision camera, power driver and front passenger seats, 8 inch touch screen with Bluetooth audio, USB ports, Android Auto, and Apple Car Play</b></span></div><br /><div><font color=#333333 face=verdana><span><b>Balance of GM Powertrain Warranty until October 2023 or 160,000 kms included.</b></span></font></div><br /><div><span>We believe its easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.</span></div><br /><div></div><br /><div><span>For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471</span></div>

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

85,951 KM

$34,750

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 Crew Cab 4WD Short Box #New KO2 Tires #Remote Start

12808957

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 Crew Cab 4WD Short Box #New KO2 Tires #Remote Start

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$34,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,951KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN5J1328625

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-525
  • Mileage 85,951 KM

Find New Roads! This Colorado Crew Cab Z71 4x4 is equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Also included is a off road suspension package, brand new KO2 tires, automatic locking rear differential, transfer case shield, hill descent control, front recovery hooks, projector beam headlights, aluminum wheels, remote starter system, rear vision camera, power driver and front passenger seats, 8 inch touch screen with Bluetooth audio, USB ports, Android Auto, and Apple Car Play
Balance of GM Powertrain Warranty until October 2023 or 160,000 kms included.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$34,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2018 Chevrolet Colorado