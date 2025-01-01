$18,500+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,642KM
VIN 1G1BF5SM0J7164385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-1202
- Mileage 40,642 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2018 Chevrolet Cruze