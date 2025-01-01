Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

40,642 KM

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

40,642KM
VIN 1G1BF5SM0J7164385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # ADS-1202
  • Mileage 40,642 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

