$15,935

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto Hatchback * Buy Online * Home Delivery

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto Hatchback * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$15,935

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,774KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5044905
  • Stock #: B005
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM8JS609224
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Give yourself more room to do more.  This LT Hatchback features: 1.4L Turbo engine with 6 speed automatic transmission, Key less entry with remote start, Bluetooth hands free phone with wireless audio streaming, USB ports, 4G Wifi hotspot built in (with subscription), Chevrolet Connected Access, rear vision camera, 16 inch alloy wheels, Heated front bucket seats, rear spoiler, 60/40 split folding rear seats, steering wheel controls for Bluetooth, cruise control and audio system, 6 way power drivers seat, 7 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience.  Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help?  Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471



Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

