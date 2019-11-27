Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD *360 Camera* *FWD Collision Braking* *Lane Kee

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD *360 Camera* *FWD Collision Braking* *Lane Kee

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

  1. 4372851
  2. 4372851
  3. 4372851
  4. 4372851
  5. 4372851
  6. 4372851
  7. 4372851
  8. 4372851
  9. 4372851
  10. 4372851
  11. 4372851
  12. 4372851
  13. 4372851
  14. 4372851
  15. 4372851
  16. 4372851
  17. 4372851
  18. 4372851
  19. 4372851
  20. 4372851
  21. 4372851
  22. 4372851
  23. 4372851
  24. 4372851
  25. 4372851
  26. 4372851
  27. 4372851
  28. 4372851
  29. 4372851
  30. 4372851
  31. 4372851
  32. 4372851
  33. 4372851
  34. 4372851
  35. 4372851
  36. 4372851
  37. 4372851
  38. 4372851
  39. 4372851
  40. 4372851
  41. 4372851
Contact Seller

$29,229

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,017KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4372851
  • Stock #: V9512
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEV9J6275433
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Come in out of the cold and view our entire selection of New and Pre-Owned Inventory, December 14th to January 2nd at the Murray Auto Centre Year End Indoor Sale! More than 700 Vehicles Indoors at The Westoba Agricultural Centre of Excellence, Keystone Centre. See you there! <br><br> 1.5L Engine. Features include Keyless Go, Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Touchscreen, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert with Braking, Rear Cross Traffic and Lane Change Alerts, Safety Seat Vibration, 360 Surround Vision with Front and Rear Cameras, Rear Parking Sensors, Navigation with Traffic, Adjustable Power Lift Gate, Dual Heated and Cooled Power Bucket Seats with Lumbar, Beautiful Leather Interior, Driver Memory Settings, Rear Heated Seats, AWD Lock, Alloy Wheels, My Chevrolet, App Manager, Projection with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Onstar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Text Messaging, Bose Sound, and Sirius XM Radio; with remaining Manufacturer's 5 yr/160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, 3 yr/60,000 km Comprehensive Warranty, and 3 Month/5.000 km Used Vehicle Limited Warranty (Certified Pre-Owned) with GM Roadside Assistance! <br><br> At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles!<br><br>
Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC is a General Motors Factory Certified Cadillac Pre-Owned location. When you purchase a Certified Cadillac Pre-Owned vehicle, you'll receive a manufacturer's backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, a 150 plus point inspection of the vehicle, and a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege.<br><br>

Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact us for most current information.<br><br>

Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing Available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (888) 863-5791 or Text 1 (204) 400-4250! Dealer Permit #5118

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

2019 GMC Acadia AWD ...
 19,492 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Savana Carg...
 16,588 KM
$26,960 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 35,441 KM
$20,545 + tax & lic
Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-0130

Send A Message