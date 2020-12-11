Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

123,228 KM

Details Description

$22,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier LT AWD #Remote Start #Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier LT AWD #Remote Start #Heated Seats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 6358949
  2. 6358949
  3. 6358949
  4. 6358949
  5. 6358949
  6. 6358949
  7. 6358949
  8. 6358949
  9. 6358949
  10. 6358949
  11. 6358949
  12. 6358949
  13. 6358949
  14. 6358949
  15. 6358949
  16. 6358949
  17. 6358949
  18. 6358949
  19. 6358949
  20. 6358949
  21. 6358949
  22. 6358949
  23. 6358949
  24. 6358949
  25. 6358949
  26. 6358949
  27. 6358949
Contact Seller

$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

123,228KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6358949
  • Stock #: D020
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEV0J6177648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Because your life's too big and too busy for a car. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox features a fuel efficient 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed transmission. Equipped with All wheel drive, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Rear view camera, Factory remote start, Rear park assist with audible warning, Hands-free power rear liftgate, LED headlights and taillights, Roof mounted luggage rack side rails, 2 USB Ports and Aux, Wireless charging for devices, Enhanced interior ambient lighting, Inside rearview auto-dimming mirror, Leather wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8-inch diagonal color touch-screen. Bluetooth audio steaming, Apple Car Play and Andriod Auto, 6-speaker sounds system, 18-inch alloy wheels. Includes the balance of General Motors 5/160 Powertrain Warranty starting August 31, 2017

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 139,009 KM
$10,711 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fiesta ST ...
 29,881 KM
$16,640 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 36,395 KM
$16,199 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory