1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Because your life's too big and too busy for a car. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox features a fuel efficient 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed transmission. Equipped with All wheel drive, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Rear view camera, Factory remote start, Rear park assist with audible warning, Hands-free power rear liftgate, LED headlights and taillights, Roof mounted luggage rack side rails, 2 USB Ports and Aux, Wireless charging for devices, Enhanced interior ambient lighting, Inside rearview auto-dimming mirror, Leather wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8-inch diagonal color touch-screen. Bluetooth audio steaming, Apple Car Play and Andriod Auto, 6-speaker sounds system, 18-inch alloy wheels. Includes the balance of General Motors 5/160 Powertrain Warranty starting August 31, 2017
Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.
Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
