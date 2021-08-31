+ taxes & licensing
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS - Winter Tires included!
One Owner, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Winter Tires, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, Alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Traction control.
1.5L DOHC
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
