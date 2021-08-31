Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

87,560 KM

Details

$23,890

+ tax & licensing












LS|Wtr Tires|Htd Seats|Camera|38MPG|AWD



LS|Wtr Tires|Htd Seats|Camera|38MPG|AWD

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7







87,560KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7818366
  • Stock #: U11552
  • VIN: 2GNAXREV6J6195790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS - Winter Tires included!



One Owner, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Winter Tires, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, Alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Traction control.



1.5L DOHC

Awards:

* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
USB port





2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7



