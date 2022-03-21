$25,000+ tax & licensing
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2018 Chevrolet Impala
LT #Sunroof
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
76,614KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8924893
- Stock #: TRD123
- VIN: 2G1105S36J9176396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,614 KM
Vehicle Description
