Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Impala

76,614 KM

Details Description

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Impala

2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT #Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT #Sunroof

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 8924893
  2. 8924893
  3. 8924893
  4. 8924893
  5. 8924893
  6. 8924893
  7. 8924893
  8. 8924893
  9. 8924893
  10. 8924893
  11. 8924893
  12. 8924893
  13. 8924893
  14. 8924893
  15. 8924893
  16. 8924893
  17. 8924893
  18. 8924893
  19. 8924893
  20. 8924893
  21. 8924893
  22. 8924893
  23. 8924893
  24. 8924893
  25. 8924893
  26. 8924893
  27. 8924893
  28. 8924893
  29. 8924893
  30. 8924893
Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

76,614KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8924893
  • Stock #: TRD123
  • VIN: 2G1105S36J9176396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD123
  • Mileage 76,614 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2018 Chevrolet Impal...
 76,614 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Impal...
 53,275 KM
$30,500 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SLT Cr...
 30,546 KM
$45,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory