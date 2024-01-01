$21,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
74,336KM
Used
VIN 1G1ZD5ST5JF118536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 74,336 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
2018 Chevrolet Malibu