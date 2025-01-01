$16,500+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS DOUBLE CAB 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,587KM
VIN 1GCVKNEC7JZ146330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD299
- Mileage 198,587 KM
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS DOUBLE CAB 4WD 198,587 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT COUPE 45,971 KM $33,500 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE 4WD 132,296 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
