2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ|Warranty-Just Arrived|

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,085KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4908717
  • Stock #: T20101A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC5JG302536
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

* 100 Days No Payment *

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • XM Radio
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Electric Seats
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Aux input
  • Sirius Radio
  • USB port

