2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

137,957 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

High Country Crew Cab Short Box 4WD #Lifted #Sunroof

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

137,957KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8577242
  • Stock #: PFP-400
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEJ2JG125285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-400
  • Mileage 137,957 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

