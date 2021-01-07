Menu
2018 Chevrolet Trax

25,216 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

AWD*Low KMs*Remote Start*Backup Cam*Apple Carplay*

Location

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

25,216KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6421678
  • Stock #: X1731
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB9JL211775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # X1731
  • Mileage 25,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet our 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD that's eye-catching in Summit White! Powered by a TurboCharged EcoTec 1.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 138hp mated to a quick-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Enjoy the nimble handling, brisk acceleration, and approximately 7.1L/100km on the highway in our All Wheel Drive SUV. Our fresh-faced Trax LT is a gem of a vehicle that stands out for the best reasons with its athletic stance, LED daytime running lights, and roof rack side rails. Once inside our LT trim, take note of Chevrolet MyLink with a touch-screen display, available satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, available OnStar 4G LTE WiFi, and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The supportive seats feel indulgent and a wealth of amenities including remote engine start, power accessories, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a fold-flat front passenger seat offer comfort, convenience, and versatility. In safety tests, our Chevrolet Trax earned superior scores so you can drive with peace of mind. You'll have anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, a backup camera, airbags, and even OnStar with automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, and more. This Trax sets itself apart and hits the street savvy sweet spot so reward yourself today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

