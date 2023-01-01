Menu
2018 Chrysler 300

91,500 KM

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
S V6 RWD #HeatedSeats #RemoteStart

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

91,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9885767
  • Stock #: A122
  • VIN: 2C3CCABGXJH299857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to hit the road in style and comfort with this 2018 Chrysler 300 S RWD. Equipped with halogen projector headlamps, aluminum sport rims, bright dual exhaust tips, and heated mirrors, this sedan exudes confidence and style. The interior is just as impressive with luxurious leather seats, sport bucket seats, power front seats, heated front seats, push button start, remote start, and an 8.4-inch touch screen display that supports Apple CarPlay and USB/Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, this Chrysler 300 S RWD comes with both winter and summer tires, ensuring that you'll be ready for any season.
Includes the balance of Chrysler powertrain warranty until June 2023 or 100,000kms and Sisson Auto Certified 3 month/6000 km comprehensive warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

