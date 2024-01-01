$19,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Plus
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Plus
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,950KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG6JR309140
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 128,950 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP - Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba
Looking for a reliable family vehicle? The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP (Canada Value Package), now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba, is the perfect minivan for families who need space, comfort, and versatility at an affordable price. With its practical design and trusted performance, the Grand Caravan is built to handle all of your daily driving needs.
Key Features:
Common Questions:
Come to Planet Kia in Brandon today to test drive the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP and experience the perfect balance of space, comfort, and performance!
Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.
New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?
At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!
We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.
Dealer Permit # 2824
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Planet Kia
204-725-2566
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan