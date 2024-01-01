Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP - Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong> Looking for a reliable family vehicle? The <strong>2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP (Canada Value Package)</strong>, now available at <strong>Planet Kia</strong> in Brandon, Manitoba, is the perfect minivan for families who need space, comfort, and versatility at an affordable price. With its practical design and trusted performance, the Grand Caravan is built to handle all of your daily driving needs. <h3>Key Features:</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Engine</strong>: 3.6L V6 engine delivering strong performance and efficiency for long trips and daily commutes.</li> <li><strong>Transmission</strong>: 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth and reliable shifting.</li> <li><strong>Seating</strong>: Spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, featuring Stow n Go® seating for easy cargo storage.</li> <li><strong>Infotainment</strong>: 6.5-inch touchscreen with a CD player, USB port, and auxiliary input for entertainment on the go.</li> <li><strong>Safety</strong>: Equipped with features like stability control, rearview camera, and multiple airbags for enhanced protection.</li> <li><strong>Comfort</strong>: Dual-zone climate control, comfortable cloth seating, and plenty of cargo space to handle everything from groceries to family road trips.</li> </ul> <h3>Common Questions:</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Where can I find a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP in Brandon, Manitoba?</strong> Visit <strong>Planet Kia</strong>, serving Brandon, Shilo, Souris, and surrounding areas.</li> <li><strong>Why choose the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP?</strong> It offers versatile seating, plenty of storage, and proven reliability, making it a great choice for families.</li> </ul> Come to <strong>Planet Kia in Brandon</strong> today to test drive the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP and experience the perfect balance of space, comfort, and performance! Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.  New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?  At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!  We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia. Dealer Permit # 2824

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

128,950 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

  1. 11724243
  2. 11724243
  3. 11724243
  4. 11724243
  5. 11724243
  6. 11724243
  7. 11724243
  8. 11724243
  9. 11724243
  10. 11724243
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,950KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG6JR309140

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 128,950 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP - Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

Looking for a reliable family vehicle? The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP (Canada Value Package), now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba, is the perfect minivan for families who need space, comfort, and versatility at an affordable price. With its practical design and trusted performance, the Grand Caravan is built to handle all of your daily driving needs.

Key Features:
  • Engine: 3.6L V6 engine delivering strong performance and efficiency for long trips and daily commutes.
  • Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth and reliable shifting.
  • Seating: Spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, featuring Stow 'n Go® seating for easy cargo storage.
  • Infotainment: 6.5-inch touchscreen with a CD player, USB port, and auxiliary input for entertainment on the go.
  • Safety: Equipped with features like stability control, rearview camera, and multiple airbags for enhanced protection.
  • Comfort: Dual-zone climate control, comfortable cloth seating, and plenty of cargo space to handle everything from groceries to family road trips.

Common Questions:
  • Where can I find a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP in Brandon, Manitoba? Visit Planet Kia, serving Brandon, Shilo, Souris, and surrounding areas.
  • Why choose the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP? It offers versatile seating, plenty of storage, and proven reliability, making it a great choice for families.

Come to Planet Kia in Brandon today to test drive the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP and experience the perfect balance of space, comfort, and performance!







Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you. 



New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit? 



At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can! 




We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.




Dealer Permit # 2824

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planet Kia

Used 2021 Audi Q3 Technik for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Audi Q3 Technik 125,406 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sorento EX Plus V6 for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Kia Sorento EX Plus V6 95,642 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line for sale in Brandon, MB
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line 32,124 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Planet Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

Call Dealer

204-725-XXXX

(click to show)

204-725-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan