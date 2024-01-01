$20,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE #rear stow 'n go #
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE #rear stow 'n go #
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$20,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,466KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXJR303549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 122,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Dont miss out on this incredible performance!
The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE boasts a powerful 3.6L Pentastar engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. . With its sleek light greystone interior and black cloth seats, youll ride in comfort and style. Plus, it comes equipped with four brand new all-season tires, ensuring a safe and reliable ride in any weather!
Enjoy the convenience of a rear backup camera for easy parking, and stay comfortable year-round with tri-zone manual temperature control. The second-row bench seats and versatile rear stow 'n go seating with a 40/60 split make it perfect for family trips or hauling gear. Keyless entry, power windows, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls add to the ease of your drive, while trailer sway control keeps everything secure. Dont waitthis Grand Caravan is ready for your next adventure!
Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000km Powertrain Warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan