2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew * Buy Online * Home Delivery

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,134KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4949850
  • Stock #: SCV3325
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3JR190945
Black
Grey
Minivan / Van
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
6-cylinder

Perfect CarFax History, Dodge Warranty, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Power Sliding Doors, Power Lift gate, Heated Seats, In-Dash Touchscreen Multimedia System, uConnect Bluetooth Hands-free System, Rear View Camera, Power Adjustable Seats, Dual Climate Control plus dedicated Rear Air and Heat Controls, AUX & USB Stereo Inputs, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener, Fog Lights, Roof Racks, Stow and Go Interior, Power Second Row Windows, Power Venting Third Row Windows and 17-Inch Aluminum Wheels!

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience.  Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help?  Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

