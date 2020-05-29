Menu
$24,562

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew * Buy Online * Home Delivery

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$24,562

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,128KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5147480
  • Stock #: B007
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2JR323579
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

3.6L V6 Engine, Keyless Open with Power Doors and Gate, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Vision Camera, Infotainment System with colour touch screen display, multiple USB ports, Power Seats, Stow and Go Seats, 

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience.  Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help?  Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

