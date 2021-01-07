+ taxes & licensing
204-728-4040
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
+ taxes & licensing
This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is loaded and ready for your family adventures! With DVD system, heated front seats, reclining 3rdrow seat, split folding rear seats, power 2-way driver lumbar support, leather upholstery, passenger seat mounted armrest, sport suspension, power liftgate, trailer sway control, automatic temperature control, exterior parking camera, garage door transmitter, heated steering wheel, remote keyless entry, telescoping steering wheel and MUCH MORE!
Come down for a test drive today, located at 1610 1stStreet North, Brandon.
We look forward to meeting with you!
