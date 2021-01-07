Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

145,277 KM

Details

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

145,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6575334
  • Stock #: JB21017
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG3JR218564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # JB21017
  • Mileage 145,277 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is loaded and ready for your family adventures! With DVD system, heated front seats, reclining 3rdrow seat, split folding rear seats, power 2-way driver lumbar support, leather upholstery, passenger seat mounted armrest, sport suspension, power liftgate, trailer sway control, automatic temperature control, exterior parking camera, garage door transmitter, heated steering wheel, remote keyless entry, telescoping steering wheel and MUCH MORE!



Come down for a test drive today, located at 1610 1stStreet North, Brandon.



We look forward to meeting with you!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

