2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

85,033 KM

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

SXT Premium Plus|HtdSeats|PwrDoors|PwrTailgate

SXT Premium Plus|HtdSeats|PwrDoors|PwrTailgate

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

85,033KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9950897
  • Stock #: Q23067B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3JR295942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # Q23067B
  • Mileage 85,033 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

Heated Seats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.



3.6L V6 24V VVT



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Third Row Seating

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

