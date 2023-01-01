$25,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
Crossroad 7 Passenger - Leather - DVD/Navigation
117,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10504578
- Stock #: J23106
- VIN: 3C4PDDGG9JT359459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,276 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
