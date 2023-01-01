Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

117,276 KM

Details Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Crossroad 7 Passenger - Leather - DVD/Navigation

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

117,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504578
  • Stock #: J23106
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG9JT359459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,276 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

