1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-727-0531
+ taxes & licensing
NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.With all the versatility and family-friendly utility you desire, our 2018 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package SUV is outstanding in Pitch Black! Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 173hp while matched with a smooth shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing power. This Front Wheel Drive team delivers a smooth ride, excellent maneuverability, and approximately 9.3L/100km on the highway. Check out the back grille and chrome crosshairs on our Journey! Our CVP boasts cavernous cargo space, so you can pack everyone up and drive off into the sunset onto your next adventure! You'll love the abundance of space in the cabin featuring premium soft-touch materials. Enjoy premium cloth seating, power accessories, front dual-zone climate control, and a media centre featuring a touchscreen and auxiliary audio input jack. Our Dodge Journey also offers peace of mind with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, airbags, and more. Get out and explore in this incredible SUV! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3