2018 Fiat 124 Spider

12,700 KM

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Spider LUSSO

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

12,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836258
  • Stock #: PFP-608
  • VIN: JC1NFAEK5J0140354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 12,700 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Fiat Spider 124 Convertible is a remarkable vehicle that promises an exhilarating race-like driving experience. It boasts a powerful 1.4L MultiAir four-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers exceptional performance on the road. The car's premium performance rims and tires provide excellent grip and handling, ensuring a smooth ride. The interior of the Fiat Spider 124 is equally impressive, with luxurious leather seats that offer maximum comfort during long drives. The heated seats are a welcome feature, especially on colder days. The car's Bose sound-system delivers high-quality audio, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes while cruising along. The 2018 Fiat Spider 124 comes equipped with several advanced features that make driving more convenient and enjoyable. Auto-dimming mirrors reduce glare and improve visibility, while the Park-Assist system with Back up Camera helps you park with ease. The car's GPS Navigation ensures you never get lost, and Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stay connected with friends and family on the go. Finally, the Fiat Spider 124 features headlamp washers, which are a useful addition for maintaining clear visibility during adverse weather conditions. In summary, this elegant and powerful convertible is sure to impress even the most particular critics, offering a premium driving experience with a range of advanced features.
Includes the balance of Fiat Powertrain warranty until December 2, 2024 or 100,000kms
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-XXXX

204-717-5500

