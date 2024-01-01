Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.<br></div>

2018 Ford Edge

62,885 KM

Details Description Features

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,885KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K85JBB18284

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,885 KM

Vehicle Description

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 62,885 KM $31,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT Sedan #Apple Car Play for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT Sedan #Apple Car Play 89,304 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE CVP #Low Kms for sale in Brandon, MB
2016 Dodge Journey SE CVP #Low Kms 45,213 KM $15,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge