2018 Ford Edge

31,441 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

SEL

Location

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,441KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5957406
  • Stock #: A12781
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J94JBB81810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,441 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL AWD

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Saf...

