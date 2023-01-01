$30,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2018 Ford Edge
2018 Ford Edge
SE AWD, Loaded, Nice little SUV
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
80,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9739675
- Stock #: J23013
- VIN: 2FMPK4G97JBC56572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,892 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3