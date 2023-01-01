Menu
2018 Ford Edge

80,892 KM

Details Features

$30,950

+ tax & licensing
$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SE AWD, Loaded, Nice little SUV

2018 Ford Edge

SE AWD, Loaded, Nice little SUV

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

80,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9739675
  • Stock #: J23013
  • VIN: 2FMPK4G97JBC56572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,892 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

