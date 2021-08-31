+ taxes & licensing
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Ready for all of your family's adventures, our 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD is looking good in Black! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 179hp connected to a robust 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Four Wheel Drive SUV also handles beautifully with precise steering, impressive response, and nimble agility, and it sees approximately 8.4L 100km on the open road. You'll turn heads, too, with our Escape's sporty hexagonal grille, sparkle-silver alloy wheels, dual bright exhaust tips, fog lamps, and a rugged roof rack complete with side rails. The SE interior greets you with plenty of cargo-carrying capacity to accommodate your next adventure plus heated front seats, 10-way power for the driver, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a SYNC Voice Recognition and Communications system with an AM FM CD MP3 stereo and six speakers. That's technology to make driving easier! Ford offers peace of mind with a backup camera, advanced airbags, stability control, tire-pressure monitoring, traction control, and more. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. Delivering versatility, utility, efficiency, and style, our Escape SE is a terrific choice! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
