$22,500 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 6 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8048698

8048698 Stock #: X10991

X10991 VIN: 1FMCU9GD1JUC97171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 117,606 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.