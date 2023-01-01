$25,994+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE - Just Arrived
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$25,994
+ taxes & licensing
88,685KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9822652
- Stock #: 43034A
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD6JUC23342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Lightning
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,685 KM
Vehicle Description
The versatile Ford Escape continues to woo drivers across Canada with its good looks and practicality. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Brandon.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Rearview Camera
