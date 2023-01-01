Menu
2018 Ford Escape

88,685 KM

$25,994

+ tax & licensing
$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE - Just Arrived

2018 Ford Escape

SE - Just Arrived

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

88,685KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9822652
  • Stock #: 43034A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD6JUC23342

  • Exterior Colour Blue Lightning
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,685 KM

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!



The versatile Ford Escape continues to woo drivers across Canada with its good looks and practicality. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Brandon.



Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. 



Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

Alloy Wheels

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Rearview Camera

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

