2018 Ford Expedition...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8160058 Stock #: 173060

173060 VIN: 1FMJK2AT6JEA29375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,900 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Power Retractable Running Boards Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls HD Radio Comfort rear air Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

