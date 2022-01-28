Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Expedition

74,900 KM

Details Description Features

$63,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Expedition

2018 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

  1. 8160058
  2. 8160058
  3. 8160058
  4. 8160058
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8160058
  • Stock #: 173060
  • VIN: 1FMJK2AT6JEA29375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 173060
  • Mileage 74,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited Max 4x4

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
rear air
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelleher Ford

2018 Ford Expedition...
 74,900 KM
$63,999 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry LE
 56,613 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 67,384 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-7156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory