2018 Ford Explorer

125,867 KM

Details Description

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD #Captain Chairs

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD #Captain Chairs

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

125,867KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8471331
  Stock #: PFP-402
  VIN: 1FM5K8D89JGA29144

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 125,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Outgoing. Refined. Confident. Connected. This 2018 Ford Explorer features a 3.5 V6 engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with power adjustable seats, 1st row full center console with armrest and storage, 2nd row captains chairs, 3rd row 50/50 split folding seats, Intelligent 4WD system with terrain management, Adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning, SYNC 3 with 8-inch colour touch screen in center stack, 911 assist, Applink, Apple Carplay and Android auto, 2 smart charging USB ports, Heated front seats, Remote start system, 6-speaker audio system, Intelligent access with push button start, Power windows with 1 touch up/down, ,Rear view camera, Class III trailer tow package: Class III trailer hitch receiver, engine oil cooler and 7/4 pin wiring harness, Dual sunroof.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

