2018 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD #Captain Chairs
- Listing ID: 8471331
- Stock #: PFP-402
- VIN: 1FM5K8D89JGA29144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,867 KM
Vehicle Description
Outgoing. Refined. Confident. Connected. This 2018 Ford Explorer features a 3.5 V6 engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with power adjustable seats, 1st row full center console with armrest and storage, 2nd row captains chairs, 3rd row 50/50 split folding seats, Intelligent 4WD system with terrain management, Adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning, SYNC 3 with 8-inch colour touch screen in center stack, 911 assist, Applink, Apple Carplay and Android auto, 2 smart charging USB ports, Heated front seats, Remote start system, 6-speaker audio system, Intelligent access with push button start, Power windows with 1 touch up/down, ,Rear view camera, Class III trailer tow package: Class III trailer hitch receiver, engine oil cooler and 7/4 pin wiring harness, Dual sunroof.
