2018 Ford F-150

54,813 KM

Details Description Features

$48,443

+ tax & licensing
$48,443

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

King-Ranch SuperCrew 5.5-ft. 4WD * Buy Online * Home Delivery

2018 Ford F-150

King-Ranch SuperCrew 5.5-ft. 4WD * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  Listing ID: 5400779
  Stock #: CSN005
  VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFD06033

$48,443

+ taxes & licensing

54,813KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Tough never looked better. Equipped with 5.0L Engine, Boxlink Cargo Managment System, Pick-up Box LED Lighting, B&O Play Audio, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Power Adjustable Pedals, Duel Zone A/C, Auto Start Stop, Navigation, Remote Start, Back-Up Camera, Trailer Tow Package, and Panoramic Sunroof

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

