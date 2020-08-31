Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

25,066 KM

Details Description Features

$52,708

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,708

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 5785167
  2. 5785167
  3. 5785167
  4. 5785167
  5. 5785167
  6. 5785167
  7. 5785167
  8. 5785167
  9. 5785167
Contact Seller

$52,708

+ taxes & licensing

25,066KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5785167
  • Stock #: Q20466A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG2JKF64822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Guard
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 145 WB|Heated and Cooled Front Seats|Backup Camera|Memory Seats|Adjustable Pedals|

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged

Reviews:

* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 58,491 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SE|...
 52,105 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra S...
 72,290 KM
$40,377 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory