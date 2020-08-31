Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Options Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Lane Keeping Assist Generic Sun/Moonroof

