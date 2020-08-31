+ taxes & licensing
Brandon, MB
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 145 WB|Heated and Cooled Front Seats|Backup Camera|Memory Seats|Adjustable Pedals|
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.
CARFAX Canada One Owner
EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
