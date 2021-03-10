+ taxes & licensing
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Part of a legendary lineup, our tough 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4X4 is ready to join your team in Blue! Powered by a Twin-TurboCharged 2.7 Litre EcoBoost V6 offering 325hp matched to a robust 6 Speed Automatic transmission with tow/haul modes to make pulling large loads a little easier. You'll also appreciate the confident ride and handling of this Four Wheel Drive truck that returns approximately 10.2L/100km on the open road while radiating strength and style along the way. Just check out our F-150's dominating grille, fog lamps, chrome accents, and alloy wheels. Our user-friendly XLT cabin comes with supportive cloth seating, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, power accessories, an AM/FM stereo, and premium technology that keeps you connected whether you're at work or on the town. It all starts with a SYNC Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System with a 4.2-inch LCD display, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system. Ford goes strong with its passenger-protection features as well, providing a backup camera with dynamic hitch assistance plus ABS, traction/stability control, and multiple airbags that include a side-curtain safety canopy. An impressive award winner, our F-150 is a muscular truck that will make your day better! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership. The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
