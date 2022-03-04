Menu
2018 Ford F-150

99,227 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,227KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8646860
  • Stock #: A23781
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E59JKE41490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A23781
  • Mileage 99,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
10-Speed A/T
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

