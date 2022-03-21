Menu
2018 Ford F-150

48,267 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,267KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8869613
  • Stock #: A25101
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG4JFD29920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,267 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

