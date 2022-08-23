Menu
2018 Ford F-150

138,000 KM

$38,132

+ tax & licensing
$38,132

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

XLT

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,132

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8984584
  • Stock #: A25291
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG8JKE32633

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

