Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 9 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9013150

9013150 Stock #: A25711

A25711 VIN: 1FTEW1EP5JKE32654

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,944 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.