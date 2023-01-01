$18,500+ tax & licensing
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2018 Ford Fiesta
SE Hatchback #Heated Seats #Remote Start
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
37,188KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9821683
- Stock #: D041
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ8JM105086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description
Includes the balance of Ford Powertrain Warranty until October 2023 or 100,000kms
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
