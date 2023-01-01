Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Fiesta

37,188 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Fiesta

2018 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback #Heated Seats #Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback #Heated Seats #Remote Start

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,188KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9821683
  • Stock #: D041
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ8JM105086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # D041
  • Mileage 37,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Inject some enjoyment into your daily commute with this practical yet entertaining Low km 2018 Ford Fiesta Hatchback SE. Equipped with a 1.6L 4cyl engine and a smooth-shifting 6 speed automatic transmission, this vehicle not only gets you where you need to go, but does so with a touch of excitement. With a range of features designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable, including a sync voice recognition communications and entertainment system complete with a 4.2 inch colour LCD screen, heated front seats to keep you toasty on chilly mornings, a convenient remote start system, and a rear view camera for easy reversing. Plus, the remote keyless entry means you can access your vehicle with ease, and the unique "Hot Pepper Red Metallic" paint ensures you'll stand out from the crowd. Don't settle for a boring ride - put the fun back into functional with this Ford Fiesta Hatchback SE.
Includes the balance of Ford Powertrain Warranty until October 2023 or 100,000kms
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 164,513 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 97,281 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 42,246 KM
$31,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory