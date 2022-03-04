$26,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2018 Ford Fusion
2018 Ford Fusion
SE #powerseats #heatedseats
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
84,284KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8587508
- Stock #: A114
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD3JR227820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A114
- Mileage 84,284 KM
Vehicle Description
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7