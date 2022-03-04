Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

84,284 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

SE #powerseats #heatedseats

2018 Ford Fusion

SE #powerseats #heatedseats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

84,284KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8587508
  • Stock #: A114
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD3JR227820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A114
  • Mileage 84,284 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-XXXX

204-717-5500

