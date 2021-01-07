+ taxes & licensing
The one you've always wanted because of its great looks and performance, our sensational 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew Cab 4X4 is proudly presented in Red Quartz Tintcoat! Powered by a massive 5.3 Litre EcoTec3 V8 that's paired with a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission with tow/haul mode that makes any job doable! This incredible Four Wheel Drive combination, along with the included Trailering Package and Magnetic Ride Control, is certainly up to the task of helping you take on your day with ease and rewards you with approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Ruggedly handsome, our Sierra Denali is dressed up with chrome, deep tinted glass, running boards, tonneau cover, and ultra-bright wheels to make you stand out! Step up and into the luxurious interior of our Denali and you will immediately realize that it has everything you need perfectly in place and sets the stage for a fantastic ride. You'll appreciate 12-way power adjustable heated/ventilated perforated leather front seats, sunroof, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, and a full-color touchscreen audio with IntelliLink featuring Navigation, Bose premium audio, available satellite radio, smartphone integration, voice activation, Bluetooth, available WiFi, and a backup camera to maximize convenience and comfort while driving each and every time! This GMC Sierra 1500 provides peace of mind with StabiliTrak featuring trailer sway control and hill start assist. You'll also drive assured with low speed forward automatic braking, lane keep assist, forward collision alert, IntelliBeam headlights, and an available Teen Driver configurable feature. Our Sierra 1500 is setting a fresh standard for truck trucks, and we're confident you'll be impressed with just one drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
