2018 GMC Sierra 1500

25,553 KM

Details Description

$35,488

+ tax & licensing
$35,488

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

*Bluetooth* * WiFi * Back-up Camera* * Keyless Ent

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

*Bluetooth* * WiFi * Back-up Camera* * Keyless Ent

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

$35,488

+ taxes & licensing

25,553KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6458620
  • Stock #: M076A
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC7JZ260624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # M076A
  • Mileage 25,553 KM

Vehicle Description

At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

