$30,000+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD Diesel #Sunroof #Diesel
2018 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD Diesel #Sunroof #Diesel
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
66,667KM
Used
VIN 3GKALWEU3JL237178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-742
- Mileage 66,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your expectations with the 2018 GMC Terrain, a vehicle that overachieves like a pro. Powered by a 1.6L turbo diesel engine and a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers performance that goes beyond the ordinary.
Step into a world of advanced features:
The 8" Diagonal GMC Infotainment System1 is your command center, featuring a multi-touch display, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, and remote vehicle start.
Maintain your comfort with dual-zone automatic climate control and heated seats for both the driver and front passenger. The 8-way power driver-seat adjuster with power lumbar ensures a personalized driving experience.
Roof rails add a touch of practicality to the exterior, while the programmable liftgate provides convenience tailored to your needs.
Experience luxury with the Memory Package, front passenger 6-way power seat with power lumbar, and a heated steering wheel.
Capture a clear view of your surroundings with the rearview camera, ensuring safety in every maneuver.
Let the outdoors in with the panoramic sunroof, creating a bright and airy interior.
Enjoy the refinement of leather upholstery and the convenience of power windows and locks.
The 2018 GMC Terrain is designed to exceed expectations, offering a harmonious blend of performance, comfort, and advanced technology. It's not just a vehicle; it's a statement of excellence on the road.
Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000km Powertrain warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
