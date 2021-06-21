+ taxes & licensing
204-728-0130
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
With a reputation for excellence, our 2018 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD presented to you in this paint scheme will meet and exceed your expectations! Powered by a 5.3 Litre EcoTec3 V8 that produces 355hp while tethered to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. This impressive Four Wheel Drive SUV has been masterfully designed to provide you smooth, comfortable ride while boasting the power to tow and scoring approximately 10.2L/100km on the open road plus has an unmistakable presence on the way with a gorgeous grille and prominent wheels. Inside the well-designed interior of our SLT, each detail has been carefully thought out to provide you and your passengers with a comfortable ride. Enjoy the top-shelf amenities such as the heated steering wheel, perforated leather-appointed heated/ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, third-row folding bench seats for maximum cargo space, convenient push-button start, and a hands-free power-programmable rear lift-gate. Everyone will enjoy tri-zone automatic climate control, colour touch radio with IntelliLink, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay compatibility, premium Bose audio, and available 4G WiFi! This GMC Yukon provides peace of mind behind the wheel with forwarding collision alert; lane keeps assist, side blind-zone alert, stability control, daytime running lamps, airbags, parking assist, a rear vision camera, and a tire pressure monitor. You'll even have the Teen Driver configurable features that let you monitor your teen's driving habits! Delivering full-size comfort and capability for your full-size life, our Yukon is a smart choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
