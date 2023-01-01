Menu
2018 Honda Civic

64,179 KM

Details Description Features

$25,994

+ tax & licensing
$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX|Alloys|HtdSeats|Camera|Carplay|Local|56MPG

2018 Honda Civic

LX|Alloys|HtdSeats|Camera|Carplay|Local|56MPG

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

64,179KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142244
  • Stock #: U11842
  • VIN: SHHFK7H21JU301171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,179 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic LX - Alloys| Heated Seats | Camera | Carplay | Local | 56MPG

This rare vehicle will not last long, One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Black Fabric Cloth, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Traction control.



1.5L I4 DOHC 16V



Reviews:

* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

USB port

Buy From Home Available

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

