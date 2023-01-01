$25,994+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
LX|Alloys|HtdSeats|Camera|Carplay|Local|56MPG
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
- Listing ID: 10142244
- Stock #: U11842
- VIN: SHHFK7H21JU301171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,179 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Civic LX - Alloys| Heated Seats | Camera | Carplay | Local | 56MPG
This rare vehicle will not last long, One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Black Fabric Cloth, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Traction control.
1.5L I4 DOHC 16V
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
