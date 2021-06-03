Menu
2018 Honda Civic

81,007 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SE|Warranty|Just Arrived|

2018 Honda Civic

SE|Warranty|Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,007KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7175162
  • Stock #: U11477
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F64JH033610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!


2018 Honda Civic SE Heated Front Seats|Dual Zone Climate|Backup Camera|Apple Carplay|Android Auto|

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 




Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Black Fabric Cloth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 


Certified. Honda Certified Details: 


* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first 


* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda 


* 100 Point Inspection 


* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty 


* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models 


* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week 




2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC 




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! 


Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

