2018 Honda Civic

30,464 KM

Details Description

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Touring Coupe CVT #Sunroof #Leather

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

30,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8354526
  • Stock #: PFP-385
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B96JH451222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PFP-385
  • Mileage 30,464 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

