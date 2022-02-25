$26,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
Touring Coupe CVT #Sunroof #Leather
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
30,464KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8354526
- Stock #: PFP-385
- VIN: 2HGFC3B96JH451222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PFP-385
- Mileage 30,464 KM
Vehicle Description
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7