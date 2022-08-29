Menu
2018 Honda Civic

118,922 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE|Htd Seats|Rmt Start|Local|Certified|Clean

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE|Htd Seats|Rmt Start|Local|Certified|Clean

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,922KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9043651
  • Stock #: S22314A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F66JH032197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,922 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic SE - 7 year warranty

One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Cloth, Alloy wheels, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Traction control.



2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC



Reviews:

* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Remote Starter
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

