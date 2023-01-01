Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

99,896 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

EX|Certified|Htd Seats|RmtStart|Local|56MPG

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

EX|Certified|Htd Seats|RmtStart|Local|56MPG

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 9530665
  2. 9530665
  3. 9530665
  4. 9530665
  5. 9530665
  6. 9530665
  7. 9530665
  8. 9530665
  9. 9530665
  10. 9530665
  11. 9530665
  12. 9530665
  13. 9530665
  14. 9530665
  15. 9530665
  16. 9530665
  17. 9530665
  18. 9530665
  19. 9530665
  20. 9530665
  21. 9530665
  22. 9530665
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,896KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9530665
  • Stock #: S23062A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F82JH010618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,896 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic EX - 7 year warranty and remote starter!

One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Cloth, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* 100 Point Inspection

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty



2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC



Reviews:

* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Remote Starter
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Sun Roof
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2018 Honda Civic Hat...
 95,032 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 147,540 KM
$18,994 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS|H...
 66,389 KM
$30,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory