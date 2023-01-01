Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

105,588 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Local|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Local|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 10427271
  2. 10427271
  3. 10427271
  4. 10427271
  5. 10427271
  6. 10427271
  7. 10427271
  8. 10427271
  9. 10427271
  10. 10427271
  11. 10427271
  12. 10427271
  13. 10427271
  14. 10427271
  15. 10427271
  16. 10427271
  17. 10427271
  18. 10427271
  19. 10427271
  20. 10427271
  21. 10427271
  22. 10427271
  23. 10427271
  24. 10427271
  25. 10427271
  26. 10427271
  27. 10427271
  28. 10427271
  29. 10427271
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
105,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10427271
  • Stock #: U11890
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H87JH150333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Molten Lava Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,588 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda CR-V EX-L - 7 year Honda Certified warranty!

One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof.



Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 100 Point Inspection

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda



1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp

Awards:

* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2014 Honda Accord Cr...
 46,004 KM
$24,994 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 105,588 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Spor...
 30,588 KM
$39,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory