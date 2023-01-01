$31,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Local|
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$31,995
- Listing ID: 10427271
- Stock #: U11890
- VIN: 2HKRW2H87JH150333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Molten Lava Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,588 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L - 7 year Honda Certified warranty!
One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp
Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
